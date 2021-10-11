Public comments needed for proposed U.S. 20 project impacting two trails in Webster County  

AMES, Iowa – October 11, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is proposing to replace the bridge along Business U.S. 20, (a.k.a. Business 169 and Kenyon Rd) over the Des Moines River in Fort Dodge. To facilitate this project, the Iowa Department of Transportation is proposing to temporarily close a portion of the trail along the west side of Business U.S. 20 over the Des Moines River, as well as a portion of the trail under the Business U.S. 20 bridge along the north side of the Des Moines River.

Both trails are publicly owned and operated by the city of Fort Dodge. The proposed bridge replacement project will reconstruct the current trail along Business U.S. 20 over the Des Moines River. The existing trail and bridge will be closed and removed, and a new trail and bridge will be constructed. During construction of the project, the trail that runs underneath the bridge, along the north side of the Des Moines River, will also be closed throughout the construction period. The project will take one construction season to complete. During this time, there will be disruptions to the traffic on both trails.

Both trails have been determined to be Section 4(f) resources and the project is expected to have de minimis impact on the area.

Section 4(f) of the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966 was enacted as a means of protecting publicly owned parks, recreation areas, and wildlife/waterfowl refuges, as well as historic sites of local, state, or national significance from conversion to transportation uses. De minimis impacts are defined as those that, after consideration of any measure(s) to minimize harm (such as avoidance, minimization, mitigation, or enhancement measures), do not adversely affect the activities, features, and attributes of the Section 4(f) resource.

The public is invited to review the impacts of the proposed bridge replacement project on the protected activities, features, and attributes of the trails by doing any of the following;

Visiting www.iowadot.gov/ole/otherprojectinfo.html

Mailing a request for information to: Emily Geralds, Location and Environment Bureau, Iowa Department of Transportation, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010.

Calling 515-239-1999 to request information.

Sending an email request for information to: emily.geralds@iowadot.us

The public comment period ends October 27, 2021. Comments may be submitted through the online comment form at: https://bit.ly/iowadot4485