Astral at Franklin Retirement Community Hires Executive Director
Astral at Franklin has hired Executive Director Cole Stites to lead the new senior living community in Franklin, Ind.
Cole Stites to lead the Franciscan Advisory Services community, which offers independent living, assisted living and memory support for Johnson County seniors.
The community, which is being built at 1375 Nicole Drive in Franklin, Ind., will provide independent living, assisted living and memory care for older adults.
Stites has an extensive background in the senior living industry. For more than a decade, he has worked in sales and marketing and as the executive director for independent living, assisted living and memory care communities in the Indianapolis area.
A licensed health facility administrator, Stites earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in health administration from the Indiana University School of Medicine. Stites is also a certified dementia practitioner and an instructor for the LeadingAge Indiana Administrator in Training program.
“Astral is setting a new standard for senior living in Franklin, and I am excited for the opportunity to be part of the Astral team that is bringing this vision to life,” Stites said. “As we approach our opening early next year, we are looking forward to seeing this beautiful building come together and being able to welcome the first residents to our community.”
Astral at Franklin is expected to open in the spring of 2022. The Astral sales office is now open and is located at 111 E. Monroe St. in downtown Franklin.
Upon completion, this three-story, 150,000 square-foot building will house more than 100 apartments with a variety of layout options. Astral at Franklin boasts a signature dining experience and close proximity to shopping, restaurants and recreational destinations, along with a wide range of enriching wellness activities.
The Sterling Group, a multi-family housing developer based out of Mishawaka, Ind., is responsible for bringing the $32 million project to Franklin. American Structurepoint is the architect for the upscale farmhouse-style design, which is being built by Nelson Construction. Franciscan Advisory Services will manage the senior living community. The development will create dozens of jobs.
“Franciscan Advisory Services is pleased to work with an outstanding ownership group and top-notch partners to develop a senior living community unlike anything that has been seen in Franklin,” said Franciscan Ministries Chief Operating Officer Zachary Zerbonia. “When residents move into Astral at Franklin, they will find an engaging lifestyle, welcoming community, wellness opportunities, and unmatched services and amenities that allow them to pursue their passions and really begin to live their lives again.”
Another Astral senior living community opened in Auburn, Ind. earlier this year. Both buildings cater to seniors who want to retire in small, charming cities outside major metropolitan areas.
For more information about Astral at Franklin, visit www.astralatfranklin.com or call (463) 200-7990. For more information on Franciscan Advisory Services, call (800) 524-6126 or visit the company website.
About Astral at Franklin
Astral at Franklin, managed by Franciscan Advisory Services, is a senior living community with a new approach to retirement. The community will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care apartments that provide options for older adults at each stage of their journey. Astral at Franklin is located in Franklin, Indiana, and is expected to open in May 2022.
About Franciscan Advisory Services
Franciscan Advisory Services, Inc., a division of Franciscan Ministries, is a Midwest leader in the senior living market. Franciscan Ministries is sponsored by the Franciscan Sisters of Chicago, and owns and operates communities throughout Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Amber Springer
Franciscan Advisory Services
AmSpringer@franciscanministries.org
