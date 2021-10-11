Troop F Weekly Report 10-04 to 10-10-21

Incident Type: warrant

Date: 10/4/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier responded to a suspicious person complaint in Van Buren. It was reported a man was in the town park and kept hiding behind some boards. Tr. Desrosier located the man and discovered he had two warrants for his arrest, one for failing to appear on theft charges and a violation of bail, the second warrant was for a probation revocation. The man was also in possession of drugs. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Incident Type: operating without license

Date: 10/7/2021

Town: monticello

Trooper: CPL. QUINT

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint was parked in Monticello when a pickup passed another vehicle, in the 30-mph zone, at 58-mph. Cpl. Quint stopped the vehicle and the driver first stated he was late for work but then said he was going bird hunting when it was pointed out that he was driving in the opposite direction of his employer. The man then admitted to not having a driver’s license and only had a permit that expired in 2020. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license and a traffic summons for speeding. He was given a warning for his truck not being inspected and him not wearing his seatbelt. The man had a licensed driver come get him and the vehicle.

Incident Type: ACCIDENT - MULTI VEHICLE

Date: 10/7/2021

Town: haynesville

Trooper: CPL. QUINT / TR. CASTONGUAY

Brief Synopsis: Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay responded to a two-vehicle crash in Haynesville. One vehicle, with two occupants and several dogs, was driving east towards Houlton; the second vehicle had only the driver and was going west. The westbound driver fell asleep at the wheel, crossed the centerline, and forced the eastbound vehicle from the roadway. The eastbound vehicle lost control avoiding the head-on crash, left the roadway, and flipped onto its side. The other car continued across the centerline and crashed into the ditch. The driver going west was issued a summons for failing to control a motor vehicle and for having an expired inspection. No one was injured in the crash, however, three of the dogs ran off and could not be located. Animal control was notified to assist the pet owners.

Incident Type: oas

Date: 10/7/2021

Town: grand isle

Trooper: TR. DESROSIER

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was in Grand Isle when he observed a woman he recognized and knew she had a suspended driver’s license. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop and she told him she was going to get free furniture that is located just down the road from where she was stopped. Tr. Desrosier issued the woman a criminal summons for OAS and helped her arrange to have a licensed driver come get her and the vehicle.

Incident Type: recovered stolen vehicle

Date: 10/7/2021

Town: portage

Trooper: TR. KILCOLLINS

Brief Synopsis: A Game Warden reported to HRCC that he was checking a vehicle that has been parked on a wood’s road for the last couple weeks and the vehicle is stolen from New Hampshire. The Warden requested a Trooper investigate the vehicle. Tr. Kilcollins was in the area and went to where the vehicle was located. After confirming it was stolen and speaking with an officer at the investigating agency, the vehicle was towed from the wood’s road. The New Hampshire police department will arrange with the victim to recover the vehicle.

Incident Type: OAS/Drug Possession

Date: 10/07/2021

Town: Hodgdon

Trooper: Sgt. Fuller

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Fuller stopped a vehicle on Route 1 in Hodgdon for a traffic violation. His roadside investigation revealed that the operator’s license was currently under suspension. As he continued his investigation into the criminal activity, he found the operator to be in possession of methamphetamine. The operator was charged with Possession of Schedule W Drugs and Operating After Habitual Offender Revocation.

Incident Type: OAS

Date: 10/05/2021

Town: hodgdon

Trooper: tr. mahon

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Mahon was monitoring traffic in Hodgdon when he observed a vehicle with an expired inspection sticker. A registration query found the registration plates were illegally attached and the registered owner was under suspension. Tr. Mahon stopped the vehicle and issued the 30-year-old Orient man summonses for OAS, Illegal Attachment and VCR. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Incident Type: instructor

Date: 10/07/2021

Town: houlton

Trooper: Sgt. Haines

Brief Synopsis: Sgt. Haines taught Situational Use of Force for the 200 Hour Course at Houlton PD.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 10/08/2021

Town: T8R3

Trooper: tr. sylvia

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia received a theft complaint reference to a stolen canoe. The victim advised the theft had occurred sometime in the last two years. The investigation is ongoing.

Incident Type: THEFT

Date: 10/08/2021

Town: van buren

Trooper: cpl. casavant