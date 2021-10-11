Quixy participating as no-code platform provider for PMI global Hackathon
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the cloud-based no-code Process Automation and Enterprise Application Development platform provider, today announced that it is collaborating with Project Management Institute (PMI), the world's leading professional association for a growing community of millions of project professionals and changemakers worldwide, in a global hackathon as a participating no-code platform.
The PMI Make Reality Challenge 2021 event, is an initiative from PMI to connect with students globally through a practical, fun, and collaborative learning experience. The virtual hackathon is open for college/university students worldwide. The purpose of this competition is to enable students to think about creative and innovative solutions to current UN Sustainable Development Goals-focused problems.
The theme of the Make Reality Challenge™ competition is “Disruption for Social Impact”. Participating teams must propose solutions to problems in the sub-themes related to UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and then build prototypes for their solutions using selected no-code low-code tools, Quixy™ being one of them. The sub-themes are COVID-19, Climate Change, Smart Infrastructure, Education.
“PMI's Make Reality Challenge is a brilliant idea to tap young minds to create a social impact through the power of no-code. We cannot wait to see students come up with creative and innovative ideas for real problems and then transform them into reality using Quixy’s no-code platform.” said Vivek Goel, Vice President, Marketing and Evangelism at Quixy. “It must be noted that such hackathons where students with no coding skills can build solutions to real problems in days would not have been possible without the power of no-code.”
Registration for the hackathon is now open and will end on 21 Oct 2021. Interested students can participate in teams of 2-5 students and compete for exciting prizes worth a total of USD 56,000. The participating teams can win prizes at the 8 regional levels as well as the global level. The hackathon will conclude on 10 Dec 2021.
Vivek Goel
