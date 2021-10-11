Telehealth Market 2021-26, Global Size, Share, Trends and Research Report
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Telehealth Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global telehealth market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 39% during 2021-2026.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Telehealth refers to the remote delivery of clinical and non-clinical services through tele- and digital communication technologies. These technologies mainly include video conferencing, mobile health (mHealth) applications, electronic data transmission, remote patient monitoring (RPM), etc. Telehealth solutions offer consultation, care management, diagnosis, self-management services, medical training, etc. Furthermore, these solutions also help in conducting administrative meetings, along with imparting medical education via information and communication technologies (ICT).
Market Trends
The high prevalence of chronic diseases has led to the global adoption of telehealth systems for online consultation pertaining to consultation and treatment. Moreover, the demand for these systems is further fostered by the rising geriatric population, along with growing need for home monitoring devices. Additionally, several technological advancements, coupled with the emergence of health monitoring smartphone applications, are also bolstering the market growth. The increasing penetration of smart devices and wearables to track blood pressure, blood glucose levels, sleep patterns, heart rate, etc., has further augmented the market growth. Furthermore, growing investments in the field of medical sciences, along with the rapid upgradation of telecommunication technologies, are subjected to strengthen the telehealth market.
List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:
Aerotel Medical Systems
Allscripts Healthcare LLC
AMD Global Telemedicine Inc.
American Well Corporation
Biotelemetry Inc.
Cerner Corporation
Cisco Systems Inc.
GE Healthcare Inc. (General Electric),
Honeywell Life Care Solutions
Medtronic Inc.
Philips Healthcare
Teladoc Health Inc.
The report has segmented on the basis of component, communication technology, hosting type, application, end-user and geography
Breakup by Component:
Software
Hardware
Services
Breakup by Communication Technology:
Video Conferencing
mHealth Solutions
Others
Breakup by Hosting Type:
Cloud-Based and Web-based
On-Premises
Breakup by Application:
Teleconsultation and Telementoring
Medical Education and Training
Teleradiology
Telecardiology
Tele-ICU
Tele-Psychiatry
Tele-Dermatology
Others
Breakup by End-User:
Providers
Patients
Payers
Others
Breakup by Geography:
North America (U.S. & Canada)
Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)
Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)
Middle East & Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021- 2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
