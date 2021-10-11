International Travel Awards Announces Winners of Americas, Africa & Oceania Region
International Travel Awards is proud to announce the winners for Americas, Africa and Oceania region
Congratulations to all the winners of International Travel awards 2021”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Travel Awards is proud to announce the winners for Americas, Africa and Oceania region for the year 2021 partnered with Dark Sky Association Portugal - First Starlight Tourism Destination in the World, HotelApp - No.1 Touchless Mobile App for Hotels / Resorts, Mr.Resto – The leading restaurant QR Menu app, Next Brain Technology and Travel CEO – Best Travel Agency CRM Software. The Award program is organised and managed by Golden Tree Events Dubai.
All the nominees for the 2021 awards were involved in multiple stages before moving as a Finalists such as First Level Jury Evaluation, Voting Process, Second Level Jury Evaluation, Inspection and Final Jury Evaluation.
There were 3,000+ nominees from 100+ countries across Middle East, Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa & Oceania and Over 50 highly experienced juror involved in selecting the deserving winners.
The winners of International Travel Awards 2021 Americas, Africa and Oceania regions are
Fairmont Mayakoba - Best Luxury Family Hotel in Mexico 2021, Best Luxury Spa Hotel in Mexico 2021
Turks and Caicos Tourist Board - Best Beach Holiday Destination in Americas 2021, Best Honeymoon Destination in Americas 2021
Suites at The Grand Palace Hotel - Best New Hotel in Ethiopia 2021, Best Architecture Design Hotel in Ethiopia 2021
Crown Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Papua New Guinea 2021
Madinat Al Bahr Business & Spa Hotel - Best 5 star hotel in Zanzibar, Tanzania 2021
Pumba Private Game Reserve - Best Experience Safari Lodge in Africa 2021
Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport - Best Airport Hotel in Kenya 2021
Houghton Hotel - Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in South Africa 2021
Namale Resort & Spa - Best 5 Star All Inclusive Resort in Fiji 2021
Liberty Tours - Best Travel Agency in Sydney 2021
The Leeton Heritage Motor Inn - Best Motel in NSW 2021
PREMIUM HOLIDAYS - Best Tour Operator in Sydney 2021, Best Luxury Tour Operator in Australia 2021
Marina Sharm Hotel - Best 4 Star Hotel in Egypt 2021
Le Laurent Boutique Hotel - Best Boutique Retreat in Brazil 2021
Fleuve Congo Hotel - Best Luxury Hotel in Congo 2021, Best Luxury Business Hotel in Congo 2021
Saunterland Africa Tours - Best Inbound Tour Operator in Kenya 2021
Riali Consult Ltd - Best Travel Company in Ghana 2021
Ker & Downey Africa - Best Luxury Tour Operator in South Africa 2021
Shamba Travel and Tours Ltd - Best Travel Agency in Zambia 2021
Palbina Travel Ltd - Best Corporate Travel Company in Kenya 2021
Ceilo Adventures - Best Travel Company in Kenya 2021
An-Noor Air Services and Tours Ltd - Best Travel Company in Nigeria 2021
Bagheera Tours and Safaris Ltd - Best Safari Company in Kenya 2021
Retaj Moroni Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Comoros 2021
Absolute Zambia Safaris - Best Travel Company in Zambia 2021
Delaire Graff Estate - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Africa 2021, Best Scenic View Hotel in Africa2021
Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages - Best Sustainable Tourism Company in USA 2021, Best Vegan Travel Company in USA 2021
ISWD Events + Travel - Best Travel Company in Texas, USA 2021, Best Event Management Company in Texas, USA 2021
Kensington Tours - Best Luxury Tour Operator in North America 2021
Valencia Travel - Best Tour Operator in Peru 2021
Island Vacation Travel Agency Llc - Best Travel Agency in Florida, USA 2021
Transcorp Hotels Calabar - Best City Hotel in Nigeria 2021
The Social House - Best Boutique Hotel in Nairobi 2021
Ntanda Ventures Ltd - Best Tour Operator in Zambia 2021
Delano Hotel & Spa Best Boutique Retreat in Ethiopia 2021
On behalf of entire tourism and hospitality industry we wish all the best for each and every winners to excel in their business.
Karthik V
Golden Tree Events Dubai
+971 58 587 2014
