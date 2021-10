International Travel Awards Announces Winners of Americas, Africa & Oceania Region

International Travel Awards International Travel Awards travel crm Guest Service App for Hotel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Travel Awards is proud to announce the winners for Americas, Africa and Oceania region for the year 2021 partnered with Dark Sky Association Portugal - First Starlight Tourism Destination in the World, HotelApp - No.1 Touchless Mobile App for Hotels / Resorts, Mr.Resto – The leading restaurant QR Menu app , Next Brain Technology and Travel CEO – Best Travel Agency CRM Software . The Award program is organised and managed by Golden Tree Events Dubai.All the nominees for the 2021 awards were involved in multiple stages before moving as a Finalists such as First Level Jury Evaluation, Voting Process, Second Level Jury Evaluation, Inspection and Final Jury Evaluation.There were 3,000+ nominees from 100+ countries across Middle East, Europe, Asia, Americas, Africa & Oceania and Over 50 highly experienced juror involved in selecting the deserving winners.Hotel App is one of the Diamond partner for International Travel Awards 2021 program. Hotel App is the leading guest service app for the hotels and resorts.The winners of International Travel Awards 2021 Americas, Africa and Oceania regions areFairmont Mayakoba - Best Luxury Family Hotel in Mexico 2021, Best Luxury Spa Hotel in Mexico 2021Turks and Caicos Tourist Board - Best Beach Holiday Destination in Americas 2021, Best Honeymoon Destination in Americas 2021Suites at The Grand Palace Hotel - Best New Hotel in Ethiopia 2021, Best Architecture Design Hotel in Ethiopia 2021Crown Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Papua New Guinea 2021Madinat Al Bahr Business & Spa Hotel - Best 5 star hotel in Zanzibar, Tanzania 2021Pumba Private Game Reserve - Best Experience Safari Lodge in Africa 2021Crowne Plaza Nairobi Airport - Best Airport Hotel in Kenya 2021Houghton Hotel - Best 5 Star Luxury Hotel in South Africa 2021Namale Resort & Spa - Best 5 Star All Inclusive Resort in Fiji 2021Liberty Tours - Best Travel Agency in Sydney 2021The Leeton Heritage Motor Inn - Best Motel in NSW 2021PREMIUM HOLIDAYS - Best Tour Operator in Sydney 2021, Best Luxury Tour Operator in Australia 2021Marina Sharm Hotel - Best 4 Star Hotel in Egypt 2021Le Laurent Boutique Hotel - Best Boutique Retreat in Brazil 2021Fleuve Congo Hotel - Best Luxury Hotel in Congo 2021, Best Luxury Business Hotel in Congo 2021Saunterland Africa Tours - Best Inbound Tour Operator in Kenya 2021Riali Consult Ltd - Best Travel Company in Ghana 2021Ker & Downey Africa - Best Luxury Tour Operator in South Africa 2021Shamba Travel and Tours Ltd - Best Travel Agency in Zambia 2021Palbina Travel Ltd - Best Corporate Travel Company in Kenya 2021Ceilo Adventures - Best Travel Company in Kenya 2021An-Noor Air Services and Tours Ltd - Best Travel Company in Nigeria 2021Bagheera Tours and Safaris Ltd - Best Safari Company in Kenya 2021Retaj Moroni Hotel - Best Business Hotel in Comoros 2021Absolute Zambia Safaris - Best Travel Company in Zambia 2021Delaire Graff Estate - Best Luxury Boutique Hotel in Africa 2021, Best Scenic View Hotel in Africa2021Vegan Travel Asia by VegVoyages - Best Sustainable Tourism Company in USA 2021, Best Vegan Travel Company in USA 2021ISWD Events + Travel - Best Travel Company in Texas, USA 2021, Best Event Management Company in Texas, USA 2021Kensington Tours - Best Luxury Tour Operator in North America 2021Valencia Travel - Best Tour Operator in Peru 2021Island Vacation Travel Agency Llc - Best Travel Agency in Florida, USA 2021Transcorp Hotels Calabar - Best City Hotel in Nigeria 2021The Social House - Best Boutique Hotel in Nairobi 2021Ntanda Ventures Ltd - Best Tour Operator in Zambia 2021Delano Hotel & Spa Best Boutique Retreat in Ethiopia 2021On behalf of entire tourism and hospitality industry we wish all the best for each and every winners to excel in their business.