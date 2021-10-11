Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2025

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is expected to grow from $52.24 billion in 2020 to $53.43 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $84.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 12.2% The increasing prevalence of anemia among the global population acts as a strong driving factor for the market.

The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market consists of sales of anemia and other blood disorder drugs and related services. Anemia and other blood disorder drugs that are used to stimulate red blood cell production or hemoglobin in the human body include Erythropoietin (Epoetin alpha), Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Dextran, Deferoxamine, Immunosuppressant, Bone marrow stimulants, Corticosteroids, Aminoxin, Hespan, Hextend, and Pyridoxine. The market also comprises of sales of drugs that are responsible for curing other blood disorders, including inherited orphan blood disorder.

Trends In The Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market

Companies in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market are collaborating with other companies to develop and commercialize a specific kind of drug by sharing the knowledge, technology, and cost. Such collaborations are also helpful to the companies in case of expiring licenses and stringent regulatory environment. For example, in 2020, Akebia Therapeutics announced a collaboration with Tobacco Inc to treat adult patients with iron deficiency anemia. Another such example is, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. entered into an agreement to manufacture and commercialize Vadadustat, an oral HIF stabilizer, used for the treatment of anemia.

Global Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Segments:

The global blood disorder drugs market is further segmented:

By Type: Iron Deficiency Anemia, Chronic Kidney Disease Anemia, Sickle Cell Anemia, Aplastic Anemia

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Pharmacy

By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectable

By Anemia Type: Microcytic (Low MCV), Normocytic (Normal MCV), Macrocytic (High MCV)

By Geography: The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akebia Therapeutics, Bayer AG and Pfizer, Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

