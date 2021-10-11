Williston Barracks / Update to Crash
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A103581
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 9/29/21 at approximately 1519 hours
STREET: Route 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VTRANS
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Frederick Perkins
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Edge
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor laceration to arm
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
PASSENGER: Kenneth Lemieux
AGE: 85
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT
INJURIES: Suspected broken ribs
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
****Update****
On October 8, 2021 Kenneth Lemieux died at home from injuries he sustained in this crash. This crash is still under investigation.
Original Press Release
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On September 29, 2021 at approximately 1519 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge, near the VTRANS Garage. Troopers arrived on scene and found the vehicle in the ditch off the eastbound lane, on its roof. The operator, Perkins, was out of the vehicle however his passenger, Lemieux, was trapped inside.
First responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Rescue, and Northern EMS arrived on scene and assisted with safely, and successfully, extricating Mr. Lemieux from the vehicle. Both Perkins and Lemieux were transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Notch Road Auto responded to the scene and removed the vehicle.
Perkins advised he fell asleep while traveling east on Route 15 and drifted off the road where he struck a tree head on.
