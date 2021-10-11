Williston Barracks / Update to Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A103581

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Keith Cote

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 9/29/21 at approximately 1519 hours

STREET: Route 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VTRANS

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Frederick Perkins

AGE: 67

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Eden, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Edge

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor laceration to arm

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

PASSENGER: Kenneth Lemieux

AGE: 85

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Stowe, VT

INJURIES: Suspected broken ribs

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

****Update****

On October 8, 2021 Kenneth Lemieux died at home from injuries he sustained in this crash. This crash is still under investigation.

Original Press Release

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On September 29, 2021 at approximately 1519 hours, the Vermont State Police responded to a one car motor vehicle crash on Route 15 in the Town of Cambridge, near the VTRANS Garage. Troopers arrived on scene and found the vehicle in the ditch off the eastbound lane, on its roof. The operator, Perkins, was out of the vehicle however his passenger, Lemieux, was trapped inside.

First responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Cambridge Rescue, and Northern EMS arrived on scene and assisted with safely, and successfully, extricating Mr. Lemieux from the vehicle. Both Perkins and Lemieux were transported to UVM Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Notch Road Auto responded to the scene and removed the vehicle.

Perkins advised he fell asleep while traveling east on Route 15 and drifted off the road where he struck a tree head on.

Trooper Keith Cote

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St George Rd

Williston VT, 05495

Phone - 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742