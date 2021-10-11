World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers Honored to be a King in Ghana
Sir Clyde Rivers, is excited about his new title and position in Ghana, Africa. As the King of Development at Large for Ekumfi-Kudtukwa kingdom.
it is an honor to work with a leader who’s desire is to see His people prosper. I believe that we can create a model that brings economic development while creating jobs for the local people,”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Clyde Rivers, is excited about his new title and position in Ghana, Africa. As the King of Development at Large for Ekumfi-Kuotukwa kingdom. Under the Royal name of HRH Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I. When functioning for the throne. This position for the throne is one that Sir Clyde Rivers, has been working for his entire life and didn’t even know it.
— Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations
The mission of Sir Clyde Rivers for the last decade has been to bring peace and Civility around the world. As the founder and President of I Change Nations, the world largest culture of honor organization in the world. Sir Clyde Rivers has been awarding top achievers around the Globe for there effort to bring peace to their communities, Nations and the World.
“I have always known that peace is one the major components needed for success in any country. The reason I’m excited about this new endeavor as a development King at large is because it gives me a missing component to build stable communities and nations. That missing piece is development. Where there is no peace there’s no development and where there’s no development there’s no peace. Having worked to bring peace and the culture of honor to well over eighty nations. I now have a stable kingdom in Ghana with a Great King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V. To develop a model for the development of Africa”. I can now build knowing that the King is on the throne for the rest of his life and that allows long term development, which is different from term limit politics. We are excited to see this next level of development for the Kingdom and Africa.
Sir Clyde Rivers states “ it is an honor to work with a leader who’s desire is to see His people prosper.” I believe that we can create a model that is substainable, brings economic development while creating jobs for the local people, while tapping into the vast natural resources that Africa has both in raw material as well as people.. This will be a model that can be implimented throughout Africa creating stable ecomonies on the continent and bring the status of countries from being considered third world to world class.
I Change Nations was founded by Dr. Clyde Rivers, Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule International
Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Spokesperson for the World Civility Day, Community Civility Counts Initiative, Dr. Rivers has been honored internationally and has received numerous awards. Recently Dr. Clyde Rivers, received his 2nd Presidential Award for 2019 at the United Nations Association of El Salvador in New York City, Dr. Rivers received the Presidential Award for his volunteer service to the citizens of the United States of America. In 2017 Dr. Rivers won the United States Presidential Life Achievement Award for over 4,000 hours of serving the nation and humanity Dr. Rivers is the recipient of the Danny K. Davis Peace Prize 2017, U.S. Congressman of Illinois. This annual Congressional Award given for excelling in his field and making a difference in people’s lives.In 2017 International Spokesman for World Civility Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers was appointed as International Board Chairman of OPAD .
Dr. Rivers was given the Title of Don/Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers as he was Knighted into the original Kingdom of Guatemala, and the great city of La Antigua the first city established by the Spanish Monarchy. Knighted by Lord EDUARDO L. PRADO S. the Commodore De Santiago De Los Caballeros De La Antigua Guatemala Dr. Rivers is the recipient of an Honorable Mention for the American Civic Collaboration Award 2017 – Celebrating Partnerships that Strengthen America Dr. Clyde Rivers is the Honorary Ambassador at Large for the Republic of Burundi, as appointed by H.E. President Pierre Nkurunziza and Special Advisor to President Pierre Nkurunziza, President of Republic of Burundi Africa.
Others that have received awards from I Change Nations include such leaders but not limited to President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his country
First Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their people
Vice President of Kenya, Kalonzo Musyoka Honored for his efforts in the peace making process for Kenya, Sudan and Burundi.
President Pierre Nkurunziza, of Republic of Burundi – Honored for his efforts to bring peace to a 12-year civil war between the two major tribes in his country. As well as First Lady Denise Nkurunziza, Republic of Burundi Honored for her efforts to bring a better life to the people of her country.
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.
First Lady Maria de Luz Guebuza, of Republic of Mozambique – Honored for her humanitarian efforts for the youth and women of her country as well as bringing AIDS awareness programs.
Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.
Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.
Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda – Former President of Zambia, was honored for his life’s work to establish peace in Zambia and on the continent of Africa.
For more information about I Change Nations. the World Civility Award as well as the work that Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers is doing go to: www.ichangenations.org
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here