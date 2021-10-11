World Civility Leader, Sir Clyde Rivers Honored to be a King in Ghana

Royal Announcement of Sir Dr. Clyde Rivers King Nana Okogyedom Eduah V of Ghana Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Sir Clyde Rivers, is excited about his new title and position in Ghana, Africa. As the King of Development at Large for Ekumfi-Kudtukwa kingdom.

it is an honor to work with a leader who’s desire is to see His people prosper. I believe that we can create a model that brings economic development while creating jobs for the local people,” — Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations