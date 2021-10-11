Dentulu and The TeleDentists Partner to Expand Nationwide Access to On-Demand Virtual Dental Care
Dentulu, the two time winner of the "Best of Class" Teledentistry technology award will soon have the nations largest network of online dentists in the USA.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dentulu, the back-to-back Cellerant “Best of Class technology” winner at the American Dental Association’s annual meetings has formed a partnership with The TeleDentists to provide the nation’s largest Teledentistry network aiming to provide patients with greater access to immediate care from the comfort of their own homes. This partnership combines Dentulu’s existing nationwide dental network and comprehensive Teledentistry software with The TeleDentists’ nationwide network of Licensed Dentists to provide coverage to millions of patients 24/7/365 on any device.
According to the ADA, every 15 seconds, a person enters an Emergency Room with a dental emergency, costing the healthcare industry a staggering $2 Billion yearly. The ADA goes on to estimate that 79% of the over 2.2 million preventable ER dental visits, ( most of these emergencies can be managed with a virtual visit ) 79% could have been better addressed by a visit to a local dentist.
“Both Dentulu and The TeleDentists recognize the tremendous institutional and professional demand across the United States to provide innovative technology that will improve the oral health and quality of life of dental patients” explains Dr. Arash Hakhamian, co-founder and CEO of Dentulu. “Combining Dentulu’s growing list of collaborations with major retailers along with The TeleDentists’ extensive network of Virtual Dentists provides Dentulu the opportunity to help millions of patients receive immediate access to a licensed Dentist when they need it most.”
Independent Dentists and Dental offices in all 50 states already utilize Dentulu’s Teledentistry software in their existing practices and now benefit from referrals from virtual dentists who can screen new patients online and then triage them to local offices for restorative care. By addressing dental emergencies, 2nd opinions, and providing consultations directly on the patient’s mobile device, virtual dentists can deter patients from emergency rooms and provide a steady stream of new patients to local dentists. The service is available to hospitals, urgent care facilities, retail clinics, self-insured corporations, senior-living centers, universities and other telemedicine service providers.
Dental Insurance carriers also recognize the tremendous cost savings Teledentistry provides in addition to the increase in insurance utilization and patient compliance. “We are very proud to have partnered with Cigna and Anthem in providing coverage to millions of their members and we are very excited to now join forces with Dentulu to expand our offerings and capabilities,” explains Dr. Maria Kunstadter,Co-founder and CEO of The TeleDentists.
The two companies expect to launch their partnership in October of 2021 and working towards a full merger/acquisition in Q1 of 2022.
Dentulu is a dental technology company providing software solutions and dental services to consumers and dental professionals. Dentulu has been recognized at the American Dental Association as the 2020 and 2021 "Best of Class" Teledentistry technology awarded by Cellerant. Dentulu is also the inventor of the MouthCam consumer intra-oral camera that allows dentists to view inside the patients mouth remotely. Dentulu's comprehensive HIPAA compliant platform provides all aspects of Teledentistry and is accessible from any mobile device or computer. Dentulu is expanding its offerings to include a unique marketplace that allows patients, dental professionals, and 3rd party vendors to connect, communicate, and collaborate. Additional information is available at https://www.dentulu.com
The TeleDentists is a pioneer in Teledentistry with an easily accessible solution to urgent oral and dental problems 24/7/365. A proprietary, national network of Board Licensed dentists use secure online video consults to connect with patients. They diagnose problems, start remediation and, when needed, arrange next business day appointments with a conveniently located dentist.
