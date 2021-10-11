Anthony Bless Debuts Video for New Single, “N.E.G.U”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Actor/Recording Artist Anthony Bless debuts the official music video for his new single “N.E.G.U.” The acronym “N.E.G.U” stands for “Now Everybody Get Up”. Director Mo Hines captures a passionate Anthony Bless reciting the lyrics while professional dancer Melissa Barlow hypnotizes you with her high heels & movement. Photography on set was done by Colleen Allison Barjas.
“The song was written with the purpose to heal, uplift, and re-energize. People always say I have such a strong positive vibration. I feel that part of my calling is to use my art and energy to motivate people to make the effort to be their best selves. I hope somebody hears this, feels better and stronger. The Bless Effect.” shares Bless.
“N.E.G.U” sets the tone for Bless’ upcoming album rumored to be titled “Mr Bless.” which is set to release in 2022. This single is more “BOOM” than your favorite pre-workout as he hits you with charisma, high energy & high-level lyricism.
You’ll once again see Anthony Bless on your television screens as Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless” returns in late November. Bless will be featured in a new Chevy commercial coming out soon. Bless will also be performing LIVE at The Peppermint Club January 2022.
“N.E.G.U” is available on all music streaming platforms.
Watch the “N.E.G.U” Official Music HERE.
For more information on Bless’s upcoming performance, check out @hwoodgroup on Instagram.
ABOUT ANTHONY BLESS
Anthony Bless is a verified actor, music artist and martial artist. Born in Jackson Heights, NY and raised in Miami. Bless's music career took off in Miami stemming from open mics, rap battles, live performances, & song releases. At 19 years old he was recording his 1st album alongside Big Dreamers, Inc., a prominent figure in hip hop music. Bless is widely accredited for his role as “Agent Malcolm Green” (Ruthless), “Javier” (Sistas), and for creating the official theme song for Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless!”
“Quality is never an accident; it is the result of Faith, Passion & Hard work”
***
Melissa V. Rodriguez
