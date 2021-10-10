Vehicle Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1300 Block of Brentwood Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, October 9, 2021, in the 1300 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast.

At approximately 10:19 pm, Fifth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a red Lexus. It was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.