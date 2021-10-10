Starting October 13 – 14 ZE PowerGroup 2nd Virtual Global Event on Energy Transition

An Impressive lineup of speakers discussing the future of global energy systems and the solutions capable of delivering a net-zero today and tomorrow

RICHMOND, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE), a renowned technology company in the end-to-end data management and analytics world, invites the audience to join a virtual global event on “Energy Transaction: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly, and The Reality”.

This event will be divided into two half-day sessions and is free to attend. There will be open panel discussions and thought leadership presentations for energy, mining, shipping, and commodities markets, highlighting the impact of energy transition on organizations.

ZE has proposed an excellent agenda for the sessions. Throughout the event, subject matter experts will tackle various action-packed topics, including “Hydrogen and Energy Transition,” “Managing Risk for Energy Transition and Building Resilience,” “New Fuels for the Future,” “Carbon Markets, “Collaboration Strategies for Energy Transition,” Pricing and Credits,” and “Technology Trends for Energy Transition”.

For the Global Tech Summit 2021, ZE is excited to host keynote speakers from:
KEYNOTE SPEAKER DAY !: Alessandro Vitelli, Independent Reporter for the European Carbon and Energy "What is going on with Europe’s energy market"
KEYNOTE SPEAKER DAY 2: Ioannis Martinos, CEO The Signal Group "Is Shipping the final frontier” for technology?

Additional thought leaders include:
- Ammonia Energy Association
- Argus Media
- BHP
- Blue World Technologies
- DNV
- Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association
- ICE
- ICIS
- Javelin Global Commodities
- kWh Analytics
- S&P Global Platts
- Signal Group
- StratumFive
- SwissRe
- The Alliance Risk Group, LLC
- The American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG)
- Tibco Spotfire
- Vortexa
- ZE PowerGroup

Date: October 13 and 14
Time: 10:00am – 3:30pm EDT (2:00pm GMT)

Why Should You Attend?
- Gain valuable insights into energy and hydrogen transition from industry experts
- Access the on-demand recordings at your convenience
- Receive a free e-book based on the key points and technology trends discussed in the event
- Learn about the latest technological innovations
- No travel costs or attendance fee

Register FREE: Click Here

About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA

Established in 1995, ZE aims to help clients be more efficient through information automation and superior services. ZE is the developer of ZEMA™, which is a comprehensive data integration and analytics platform for resolving data management and business process automation challenges. ZEMA offers flexible and cost-efficient business process solutions for clients in all markets and industries by providing unrivaled data collection, analytics, curve management, and integration capabilities.

ZE was ranked 9th in the 2021 Chartis of Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors. ZE is also the winner of the 2021 Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud for the third year and continues to be recognized as the winner of the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year Award.

ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA.
Are you ready to talk Energy Transition?

About

About ZE PowerGroup (ZE) and ZEMA ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is an experienced software development and strategic consulting firm with its head office in Vancouver, BC. Combining industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities, ZE serves small to large-scale globally positioned clientele in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. ZE is the developer of ZEMA, an integrated data management and analytics software solution for energy and commodities markets. ZE is the winner of the 2020 Stratus Award for Private Cloud Computing and was awarded the 2020 EnergyRisk Data House of the Award for the second year in a row. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com

ZE Newsroom

