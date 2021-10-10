Pedestrian Motor Vehicle Crash / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404165
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at 2153 hours
STREET: 361 US Route 7 South
TOWN: Rutland Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Day’s Inn of Rutland
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear 50 Degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Joseph Monroe
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2009
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Trail Blazer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN: Jeffrey Annis
AGE: 63
INJURIES: Minor injury to left ankle
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/09/2021 at approximately 2153 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian located on US Route 7, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.
Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Monroe) had struck a pedestrian (Annis). Operator #1 (Monroe) was traveling south on US Route 7 South. Annis was crossing US Route 7 South from east to west. Operator #1 (Monroe) swerved in an attempt to avoid striking Annis. Operator #1 (Monroe) came into contact with Annis on the passenger side front bumper of Vehicle #1. Annis was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for a reported ankle injury.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Regional Ambulance Service.
