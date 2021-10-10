Pedestrian Motor Vehicle Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404165

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at 2153 hours

STREET: 361 US Route 7 South

TOWN: Rutland Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Day’s Inn of Rutland

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear 50 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph Monroe

AGE: 54

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2009

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Trail Blazer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: None

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN: Jeffrey Annis

AGE: 63

INJURIES: Minor injury to left ankle

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/09/2021 at approximately 2153 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian located on US Route 7, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Through investigation, Troopers determined Operator #1 (Monroe) had struck a pedestrian (Annis). Operator #1 (Monroe) was traveling south on US Route 7 South. Annis was crossing US Route 7 South from east to west. Operator #1 (Monroe) swerved in an attempt to avoid striking Annis. Operator #1 (Monroe) came into contact with Annis on the passenger side front bumper of Vehicle #1. Annis was transported to the Rutland Regional Medical Center for a reported ankle injury.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Regional Ambulance Service.

