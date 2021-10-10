Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A404993

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Domonique Figueroa                             

STATION: St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802 748 3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/09/2021 at 0958 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 114 and Water Road in Lyndonville, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, VCOR

 

ACCUSED:  Raven Clifford                                             

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers were notified of a vehicle that was unable to maintain its lane while travelling on Route 114 toward Lyndonville. The vehicle pulled over on Water Road and Troopers arrived on scene. While on scene, Clifford was identified as the operator of the vehicle in question and she displayed several signs of impairment. After further investigation, it was learned that Clifford also had Conditions of Release that she was in violation of. She was taken into custody and processed at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

She was released with a citation to appear at court at a later date and time.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/2021 at 0830 hours           

COURT: Caledonia County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

