New Haven Barracks / DUI #1, M.V. Crash
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B502505
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Road
TOWN: Weybridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hamilton Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Max Hirdler
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT: Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact Damage
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/09/21 at approximately 2239 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Morgan Horse Farm Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed the operator of the car, Max Hirdler, entered onto Morgan Horse Farm Road from a parking area, crossed both travel lanes, and struck a tree. Hirdler was not injured in the crash.
While speaking with Hirdler, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hirdler participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. Hirdler was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for DUI #1. Hirdler was later released to a sober party. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Weybridge Fire Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.