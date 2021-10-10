New Haven Barracks / DUI #1, M.V. Crash

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B502505

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

STREET: Morgan Horse Farm Road

TOWN: Weybridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Hamilton Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Max Hirdler

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Contact Damage

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/09/21 at approximately 2239 hours, Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash on Morgan Horse Farm Road in the Town of Weybridge. Investigation revealed the operator of the car, Max Hirdler, entered onto Morgan Horse Farm Road from a parking area, crossed both travel lanes, and struck a tree. Hirdler was not injured in the crash.

While speaking with Hirdler, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Hirdler participated in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and was subsequently placed under arrest. Hirdler was transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear at Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division for DUI #1. Hirdler was later released to a sober party. Troopers were assisted on scene by the Weybridge Fire Department and Middlebury Regional EMS.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/25/21, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.