More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Monroe

Monroe, GA (October 9, 2021) - On Friday, October 8, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Monroe Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information reveals that Monroe Police Department officers were executing a search warrant at 340 Towler Street, Lot 12, in Monroe, GA. Upon entry, Daniel Hernandez, 21, pointed a gun at the police officers. One officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck. Hernandez surrendered to officers. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.