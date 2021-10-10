Submit Release
News Search

There were 92 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,316 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Monroe

Monroe, GA (October 9, 2021) - On Friday, October 8, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Monroe Police Department to investigate an officer involved shooting. Preliminary information reveals that Monroe Police Department officers were executing a search warrant at 340 Towler Street, Lot 12, in Monroe, GA. Upon entry, Daniel Hernandez, 21, pointed a gun at the police officers. One officer fired his weapon, but no one was struck. Hernandez surrendered to officers. No officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office for review.

 

You just read:

More about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in Monroe

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.