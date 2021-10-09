Single Motor Vehicle Crash / Rutland Barracks
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404089
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/05/2021
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Mount Tabor
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Depot Road Extension
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy 50 Degrees
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, Paved Road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Elijah Johnson
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Audi
VEHICLE MODEL: Q5
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor Lacerations to Hands and Feet
HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/05/2021 at approximately 0004 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on US Route 7, in the Town of Mount Tabor, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Operator #1 had fled the scene of the crash. Through investigation Troopers identified Operator #1 as Elijah Johnson of Manchester, Vermont. Operator #1 (Johnson) was traveling south on US Route 7. Operator #1 (Johnson) attempted to avoid colliding with a deer and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the western shoulder of the roadway, entered a pond and caught fire. Operator #1 (Johnson) advised Troopers of minor lacerations to his hands and feet. Vehicle #1 was totaled from contact damage with the pond embankment and resulting fire damage.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Danby Fire Department.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
COURT ACTION: No
COURT: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
