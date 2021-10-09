Single Motor Vehicle Crash / Rutland Barracks

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404089

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/05/2021

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Mount Tabor

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Depot Road Extension

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy 50 Degrees

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet, Paved Road

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Elijah Johnson

AGE: 20

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Audi

VEHICLE MODEL: Q5

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor Lacerations to Hands and Feet

HOSPITAL: Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/05/2021 at approximately 0004 hours, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash located on US Route 7, in the Town of Mount Tabor, Vermont. Upon arrival, Troopers observed Operator #1 had fled the scene of the crash. Through investigation Troopers identified Operator #1 as Elijah Johnson of Manchester, Vermont. Operator #1 (Johnson) was traveling south on US Route 7. Operator #1 (Johnson) attempted to avoid colliding with a deer and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle left the western shoulder of the roadway, entered a pond and caught fire. Operator #1 (Johnson) advised Troopers of minor lacerations to his hands and feet. Vehicle #1 was totaled from contact damage with the pond embankment and resulting fire damage.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Danby Fire Department.

