Arrest Made in an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery Offense: 400 Block of 2nd Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery offense that occurred on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in the 400 block of 2nd Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:50 am, the suspect approached the victim, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 30 year-old Jeremiah James, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery.

