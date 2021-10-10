Buffalo Author, Gary Friedman Releases Fourth Book
Self-published author Gary Friedman weaves a riveting tale that offers a bird’s eye view into the complexity of humanity and loveBUFFALO, NEW YORK, USA, October 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gary Friedman, Buffalo-native and self-published author has released his fourth book that compliments The Shepherd Chronicles. Like his main character David, Gary has always sought to lift up those around him and touch their lives in a positive way. From his early school years through college and his lifelong career of helping others, Gary put into practice his desire to help and uplift those he interacts with.
Inspired by author Mitch Albom, he aims to inspire a large number of people through writing – keeping promises, staying true to our promises and being the agents of change.
Stones & Glass Houses shows the intersection where truth collides with deception takes place in a hospital in Stones and Glass Houses. After 30 years of loneliness and excuses, two families are set free by the piercing alarm on a flat line monitor. As the trail of deceit unravels, five lines change forever because of the arrogance and weakness of a man who claimed to love them.
“Early on I realized that lifting people up is my goal as a writer,” says Friedman.
“Make sure you have a clear schedule when you start this novel; it keeps you turning the pages and surprises you at the end that you won’t see coming! Written in a style similar to Liane Moriarty; a must read,” says Althea E Luehrsen, CEO Leadership Buffalo, Inc. and avid reader.
Bringing his hometown and surrounding areas to life, Gary’s books take place in the towns of Amherst, Orchard Park, Delaware Park, and Downtown Buffalo.
His audience is thrilled and Friedman is just getting started. His second book, “The Rules”, received high praise from the 24th Annual Writer’s Digest Self-Published Book Awards receiving the highest score in 5 out of 6 categories.
Find Friedman at your local book club and on stages speaking about his and his characters’ experiences. His next speaking engagement will be held virtually on October 27th at 12 noon EST, speaking on business and the crossroads you encounter. Register here: https://bit.ly/3FDE8Ui. Hosted by Metro Cowork. Follow Gary on Instagram @garyfriedmanbooks for event updates and registration.
Stones & Glass Houses, along with the three books of The Shepherd Chronicles are available in paperback and ebook. Visit www.garyfriedmanbook.com to order.
Gary Friedman is a professional speaker and self-published author of The Shepherd Chronicles, Stones & Glass Houses – spreading the message to lift up those around you and touch lives in a positive way. Drawing inspiration from Mitch Albom, Gary writes stories that soothe his readers and reflect characters that are real to life. He also serves his local community as Board Chair at the YMCA Health Family Branch and Vice Chairman of SCORE Mentors Buffalo Niagara.
