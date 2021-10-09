More about GBI Issues Blue Alert and Investigates Death of Alamo Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Alamo, GA (October 9, 2021) – On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:01 a.m., part-time Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson, age 43, of Alamo, GA. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect who has killed or seriously injured an officer has not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public.

There are many ways that tips can be submitted to the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), at the GBI website at www.gbi.georgia.gov by clicking on Online Tip Form, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Search “See Send” in Apple and Android app stores.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or with any other information pertinent to this case is asked to contact us.

A $17,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest of Ferguson.

News conference livestream from 2:30 p.m. today: https://youtu.be/b7yuvtCXlz8