Submit Release
News Search

There were 119 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,351 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Issues Blue Alert and Investigates Death of Alamo Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Alamo, GA (October 9, 2021) – On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 1:01 a.m., part-time Alamo Police Department Officer Dylan Harrison was shot and killed outside the Alamo Police Department.

A Blue Alert has been issued for Damien Anthony Ferguson, aka Luke Ferguson, age 43, of Alamo, GA. A Blue Alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect who has killed or seriously injured an officer has not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public.

There are many ways that tips can be submitted to the GBI. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), at the GBI website at www.gbi.georgia.gov by clicking on Online Tip Form, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Search “See Send” in Apple and Android app stores.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ferguson or with any other information pertinent to this case is asked to contact us.

A $17,500 reward is being offered leading to the arrest of Ferguson.

News conference livestream from 2:30 p.m. today: https://youtu.be/b7yuvtCXlz8

You just read:

More about GBI Issues Blue Alert and Investigates Death of Alamo Police Officer Killed in the Line of Duty

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.