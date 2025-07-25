Pine Mountain, GA (July 24, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Jessica Steele, age 42, of Hamilton, GA, with one count of Theft by Taking. On Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the Pine Mountain Police Department requested the GBI to conduct an investigation into theft of funds by an employee from Callaway Resort and Gardens.

Preliminary information indicates that Steele reportedly misappropriated more than $90,000 worth of funds from Callaway Gardens during her employment from January 1, 2020, to January 28, 2022.

On Monday, July 14, 2025, Steele turned herself in and was booked into the Harris County Jail, where she has since bonded out.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

This investigation has been given to the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.