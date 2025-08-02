Macon, Bibb County, GA (July 30, 2025) – The GBI has arrested and charged Wendell Terrell Rumph, age 53, of Macon, GA, with 2 counts of Trafficking Cocaine, Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Trafficking Ecstasy, 4 counts of selling/distribution of Cocaine, 1 count selling/distribution of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Adrienne Thompson, age 52, of Macon, GA, with Possession of Marijuana.

On Wednesday, July 30, 2025, following a month-long investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force (MGGTF), the Warner Robins Police Department, Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the Georgia Department of Community Supervision (DCS), and the Georgia Department of Corrections (DOC), a search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of Walnut St., Macon, Bibb County, GA. As a result of this search warrant, GBI agents seized 769 grams of suspected Powder Cocaine, 60 grams of suspected Crack Cocaine, 33 grams of suspected Ecstasy/MDMA, 185 grams of suspected Marijuana, 5 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, 2 handguns, and $3000 of US Currency.

Rumph and Thompson were booked into the Bibb County Jail.

GBI-MGGT, BCSO, DOC, DCS, and GSP conducted this investigation to make an impact on the current drug distribution and gang activity within Central Georgia and to promote a safer place for productive citizens.

If you have information related to drug/gang activity, please call GBI-MGGTF at (478)207-1301. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. All tips are welcome, but keep in mind detailed information is needed to act.

Middle Georgia Gang Task Force covers Middle and Southern Georgia.