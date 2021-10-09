Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) will move primary listing from the NYSE Arca Inc. to The Nasdaq Stock Market
BROOMALL, PA, USA, October 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) will move its primary listing from the NYSE Arca Inc. to The Nasdaq Stock Market.
Alpha Architect ETF Trust announces that the Merlyn.AI Bull-Rider Bear-Fighter ETF (WIZ) will move its primary listing from the NYSE Arca Inc. to The Nasdaq Stock Market.
WIZ will officially begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market at market open on October 27, 2021. The Fund will continue trading as normal on the NYSE Arca Inc. until market close on October 26, 2021.
The change in listing will not affect shareholders of WIZ.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund’s statutory and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by calling (215) 882-9983 or by visiting www.MerlynETFs.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. A portfolio concentrated in a single industry, such as the online retail industry, makes it vulnerable to factors affecting the industry. For additional risk disclosure, please visit the WIZ website https://merlynetfs.com/wiz/.
The Fund is distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.
For additional information, please reach out to compliance@alphaarchitect.com or call 215-882-9983
Patrick Cleary
Alpha Architect ETF Trust
+1 215-882-9983
email us here