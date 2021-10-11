Spruce Announces Changes to Its Ownership Group

An industry leader in aesthetics services in Salt Lake City has made changes to its ownership group.

HOLLADAY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Spruce today announced changes to its ownership group.

Lauren Lightfield, co-founder of Spruce, which recently opened a brand new, luxurious location, explained that the original ownership group included herself and Dr. Robert Sawyer.

The new addition to the company’s ownership group includes Jaimie Hilton, Chief Operating Officer. Hilton, who joined the company nearly two years ago, according to Lightfield, received a minority stake in ownership in September. Hilton has worked in the healthcare industry for six years and has worked in operations management for 15 years.

Earlier this year, the company rebranded itself from Olympus Health & Performance to Spruce. Originally formed by a team of top tier licensed medical professionals as Olympus Health & Performance, Spruce has evolved to a new name with a new vision. Spruce, Lightfield noted, has a heavy focus on aesthetics but will continue IV therapy and vitamin shots as well.

Spruce, a luxurious aesthetics + infusion bar specializing in aesthetics, according to Lightfield, invested in expensive equipment to provide hydrafacials and laser services (BBL laser).

Spruce offers a full range of aesthetics and infusion services to help individuals achieve the look and confidence they deserve. The company’s offerings include Botox, Dermal Fillers, PRP Microneedling, Hair Restoration and IPL Laser treatments, and IV therapies, as well as an exclusive line of skincare products: ZO® Skin Health.

“By investing in the latest technology to better serve our clients, we’re committed to a science-forward approach to non-surgical aesthetics treatments, administered by highly trained medical professionals with top-notch credentials,” Lightfield stressed before adding, “We have also hired new staff to expand our service offerings.”

For more information, please visit sprucespa.com/about-us and https://sprucespa.com/blog/.

About Spruce

Spruce is Salt Lake City’s premier aesthetics + infusion bar. For a refreshed and revitalized take on your natural beauty and energy, look no further. Our staff of best-in-class aestheticians, nurses, and medical professionals specialize in making you look and feel young and vibrant. Our spa-like aesthetics and IV therapy lounge bring the best parts of beauty and health together to maintain and brighten your glow. With a wide variety of cutting-edge treatments and technologies, you can rest assured you’re in the best care for your pampered wellness routine and regimen.

