Middlesex Barracks First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303971

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/08/2021 at 1700 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Highlands, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Benjamin K. Kidder

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Loomis Highlands in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Kidder had assaulted a household member causing pain. Kidder was located at his residence and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Kidder was later released with a citation and conditions of release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 at 1230 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

1080 US Route 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)