Middlesex Barracks First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A303971
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/08/2021 at 1700 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Loomis Highlands, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Benjamin K. Kidder
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute on Loomis Highlands in Waterbury, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Kidder had assaulted a household member causing pain. Kidder was located at his residence and taken into custody and transported to the State Police Barracks in Middlesex for processing. Kidder was later released with a citation and conditions of release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/11/21 at 1230 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
1080 US Route 2
Middlesex, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)