Chief Justice Invites Civic Learning Award Applications

Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Civic Learning Awards, which recognize programs in public schools that engage youth in civics learning.

Educators, students, and community organizations in California can nominate an individual, program, class, or club for the honors presented annually since 2013 by California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye.

Honorees met virtually with Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye in 2021.

"We held a virtual Celebration of Civics to honor our 2021 award recipients just before the school year ended, and our teachers demonstrated their tireless enthusiasm for civics programming,” said the Chief Justice. “I was inspired to continue this focus of bringing their efforts into the spotlight."

The annual award seeks applications for programs, classes, or clubs that enrich civic learning opportunities and show promise for replication throughout the state. The awards program also recognizes individuals as Champions of Civics, an honor introduced last year.

The Chief Justice normally presents the award in person to those honored at the level of Excellence. She'll resume that tradition in 2022 if public health mandates permit.

New for this year:

The application is more simple, and applicants may save and return to their work before submitting it online.

Applicants may provide details of their nomination in video (under 5 minutes) as a supplement to the written application to demonstrate how their program, class, or club works.

"Digital media is something students really get excited about, and we feel this is a way to bring students into the application process,” shared Justice Judith McConnell, chair of the Power of Democracy Steering Committee. “We hope these videos may help teachers visualize how to implement these programs themselves."

The deadline to apply is February 4, 2022.

Apply for a Civic Learning Award | Nominate a Champion of Civics

To learn more about the Power of Democracy Civic Learning Initiative, view this timeline.