Work Scheduled in Southbound Passing Lane on Interstate 229 from Western Avenue to Louise Avenue in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that sawing and sealing joints is scheduled in the passing lane on southbound Interstate 229 at Exit 2 (Western Avenue) through Exit 1 (Louise Avenue), beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 11. 2021.

Sawing and sealing joints on the Louise Avenue northbound off-ramp will begin on the evening of Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 or the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Southbound I-229 traffic will remain open in the driving and auxiliary lane while work is being performed in the southbound passing lane.

The Louise Avenue northbound off-ramp will be closed while work is being performed on the northbound off-ramp.

The contractor plans to have the work completed and traffic restored in the southbound lanes by the evening of Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The contractor plans to have the work completed and traffic restored on the northbound off-ramp by the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for delays. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lanes, and to slow down through the work zone. Motorist should expect congestion, very slow speeds, and/or stopped traffic conditions during the AM and PM peaks. The $2.9 million project includes PCC pavement repair and asphalt concrete resurfacing on I-229 northbound and southbound from Exit 1 (Louise Avenue) to Exit 2 (Western Avenue). Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, Minnesota, is the prime contractor for this project.

