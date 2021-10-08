Concrete Pavement Repair Scheduled for Interstate 229 Ramps in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release: Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

Contact: Greg Aalberg, Engineering Supervisor, 605-367-5680

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says concrete pavement repair is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, on select on-ramps and off-ramps on Interstate 229. The project takes place on the northbound off-ramp at Minnesota Avenue, exit 3, and at the southbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Benson Road, exit 9. The project consists of concrete pavement repair in which the contractor will be sawing and removing broken concrete and replacing it.

Traffic control will be set up and ramps will be narrowed at the Minnesota Avenue northbound off-ramp and the Benson Road on and off-ramps on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. The work is scheduled to be completed and the traffic control items removed by Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.

Motorists should be prepared for slight delays while traveling through the project. During the project, traffic will be down to half-ramp width through the work zone. Drivers are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment adjacent to the driving lane, and to slow down through the work zone.

The prime contractor for this project is BX Civil & Construction, Inc. of Dell Rapids. The completion date for the overall project is Friday, July 1, 2022.

For more information about the I-229 project, contact Harvey Odens at 605-367-5680 or email Harvey.Odens@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-