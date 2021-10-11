Altec Expands ERP Integrations to Include Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central
New integration completes DocLink’s lineup of Dynamics integrations, ensuring companies moving to a Dynamics cloud solution can utilize DocLink seamlessly
ERP Migration can be daunting. DocLink can bridge the gap during the transition because of its flexibility to work with both legacy and cloud-based ERPs, while providing the same benefits.”LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altec, a leader in enterprise document management and process automation solutions, today announced DocLink’s integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 (D365) Business Central. This addition to DocLink’s comprehensive list of ERP integrations ensures that companies have the utmost flexibility to add or continue using DocLink, no matter what ERP they are using. DocLink can be implemented both on-premise and in the cloud, and offers seamless integrations with both legacy and cloud ERPs.
— Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management
As a Certified for Microsoft Dynamics (CfMD) product, DocLink has achieved Microsoft Corporation’s highest standards for partner-developed software solutions. Delivering tight integration to all Dynamics legacy and cloud-based ERP solutions, DocLink allows companies to digitally transform how their businesses operate by automating business processes and creating significant efficiencies. Taking everything digital results in a paperless and touchless environment that allows for faster approvals, less data entry and human errors, and overall time and cost savings.
A major advantage is how DocLink offers companies the flexibility to migrate to the cloud at their own pace. Some DocLink customers have found that taking the step to implement DocLink Cloud with their on-premise ERP is a successful strategy, allowing them to start their cloud migration for specific needs. Others are comfortable keeping DocLink on-premise while their company moves their ERP infrastructure to the cloud.
Merri Jo Cleair, Director of Product Management for Altec said, “Regardless of where our customers are in their ERP journey, DocLink can provide the consistency and dependability they need to ensure they have continued access and visibility to their documents and data. Migrating to a new ERP can be daunting and DocLink can bridge the gap during the transition because of its flexibility to work with both legacy and cloud-based ERPs. No matter what ERP you’re using you get the same benefits – DocLink can significantly reduce invoice processing time in AP, enable you to manage documents for your entire onboarding process in HR, allow the legal department to find any contract in seconds, and so much more.”
About Altec
Altec’s document management and process automation solution DocLink helps companies connect their people, processes and data by automating tasks in accounts payable and beyond into other enterprise departments. DocLink enables companies to digitally transform their operation, improving productivity and ultimately saving companies significant time and money. Thousands of companies globally use DocLink on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments. Altec enjoys strong, collaborative partnerships with ERP providers including Microsoft, Sage, Acumatica, AmTech, Key2Act, Epicor, and SAP B1. Learn more at www.altec-inc.com.
