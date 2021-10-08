Information sought on mule deer left to waste near Old Leesburg Road west of Salmon

On the morning of Friday, October 8, an adult mule deer doe was shot and left to waste near the Old Leesburg Road, west of Salmon. The shooter intentionally covered the deer with brush and was likely on an ATV.

Anyone with any information pertaining to this case, are asked to contact the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline at 1-800-632-5999. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.