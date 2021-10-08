Arrest Made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment Offense: 2700 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in a Burglary Two of an Establishment offense that occurred on Thursday, October 7, 2021, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:31 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. The suspect was arrested by responding officers.

On Thursday, October 7, 2021, 31 year-old Billy Marion Jackson, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two.

###