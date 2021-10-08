Submit Release
News Search

There were 600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,905 in the last 365 days.

Amazon Original Movie Justin Bieber Our World Releases Today

Amazon Justin Bieber: Our World

AVAILABLE ON PRIME VIDEO NOW

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. Produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, the 94 minute documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set. The film also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey through the artist’s own lens.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner
Featuring Justin Bieber
Produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger
Executive Produced by Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, Jennifer McDaniels
Co-executive Producers Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman, Rick Faigin

94 Minutes | Rated PG

Corby Pons
WIT PR
+1 3238072199
email us here

Amazon Original Movie Justin Bieber Our World Behind The Scenes

You just read:

Amazon Original Movie Justin Bieber Our World Releases Today

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.