Amazon Original Movie Justin Bieber Our World Releases Today

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year’s Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests — and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. Produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, the 94 minute documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set. The film also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey through the artist’s own lens.

Directed by Michael D. Ratner

Featuring Justin Bieber

Produced by Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger

Executive Produced by Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, Jennifer McDaniels

Co-executive Producers Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman, Rick Faigin

94 Minutes | Rated PG



Amazon Original Movie Justin Bieber Our World Behind The Scenes