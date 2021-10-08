Submit Release
FW: Road delay - Rt 11 and Thompsonburg rd LON

Route 11 Londonderry near Thomsonburg rd is down to one lane and Thompsonburg rd is still closed at this time.

 

Thompsonburg Rd Londonderry will be closed until further notice for low hanging powerlines. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Vt Route 11 in the area of Thompsonburg Rd in Londonderry, traffic will be delayed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate.  Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

 

