Route 11 Londonderry near Thomsonburg Rd is down to one lane and Thompsonburg rd is still closed at this time.

From: Crane, Jennifer <Jennifer.Crane@vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, October 8, 2021 2:31 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; DPS - B1 Disp <DPS.B1Disp@vermont.gov> Subject: FW: Road delay - Rt 11 and Thompsonburg rd LON

Thompsonburg Rd Londonderry will be closed until further notice for low hanging powerlines. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vt Route 11 in the area of Thompsonburg Rd in Londonderry, traffic will be delayed until further notice due to a motor vehicle crash. Specific details are not available at this time, updates will be provided as appropriate. Motorist should seek alternative routes and expect delays in the area.

Please drive carefully.

Jennifer Crane Emergency Communications Dispatcher Vermont State Police 1330 Westminster Heights Road Westminster,VT 05158 802-722-4600 802-722-4690-FAX