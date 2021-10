Middlesex Barracks / Search Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A303947

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: RYAN RIEGLER

STATION: MIDDLESEX BARRACKS - WATERBURY POST

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 10/07/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: 228 EAST WIND DRIVE, WATERBURY, VT

VIOLATION: POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

ACCUSED: HOLLY ROGGENSACK

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

ACCUSED: TIMOTHY HOWARD

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: WATERBURY, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: ON THE ABOVE DATE AND TIME, THE VERMONT STATE POLICE

EXECUTED A SEARCH WARRANT. SUBSEQUENT SEARCH LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF NARCOTICS

WITHIN THE HOME WHICH BOTH HOWARD AND ROGGENSACK WERE OCCUPYING. HOWARD AND

ROGGENSACK WERE ISSUED CRIMINAL CITATIONS AND RELEASED.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/18/2021 AT 0830 HOURS

COURT: WASHINGTON COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT - CRIMINAL DIVISION

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Respectfully,

Trooper Ryan Riegler

Vermont State Police

Troop A- Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

Phone: 802-229-9191

Fax: 802-229-2648