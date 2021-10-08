Nunzi’s Restaurant Opens Bringing a Modern, Social Dining Experience to Farmingdale, NY
Farmingdale’s Latest Italian Venue to Offer Good Vibes and Food Under One RoofNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A family’s love for good food and good vibes has created what is destined to be the hottest new restaurant in Farmingdale, New York. Inspired by a grandfather’s passion for bringing people together at a table and a grandmother’s love for food is the launch of Nunzi’s.
Owner and operator Michael Napolitano along with his brother, Vincent Jr, are out to prove that the incredible dishes made in the kitchen are only to be rivaled by the fantastic hospitality of Nunzi’s where everybody is treated like a VIP.
Traditions and respect for the good ole days,’ are incorporated into a sleek and modern layout by renowned designer Derek Axelrod.
“Here at Nunzis we plan on keeping my grandfather’s traditions alive. You will eat with us, drink with us and laugh with us. Families and friends will all enjoy delicious food, fine drinks, good music and making memories,” states Napolitano.
The modern take on classic dishes, highlights a menu that incorporates unique twists on old school Italian meals. With superb creations such as Grandmas Meatballs, Pappardelle & Lamb, Heritage Pork Chop, Pan Seared Scallops; and desserts like Cannoli Cream with Biscotti.
Not to be missed are fascinating interpretations that will satisfy the cravings of adventurous foodies such as one-of-a-kind Limoncello Chicken Wings and a boisterous menu placement of a Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich.
What Chefs Anthony LoCastro and Marc Wisehart have collaborated to produce, are memorable moments on a plate. In fact, the outstanding time restaurant goers spend at Nunzi’s is considered an immersive cultural experience that warmly embraces the best minute of our lives.
The moment guests walk in the door they are dazzled by a lively environment that is both edgy and delightful. Both Axelrod and the Napolitano’s worked in harmony to launch a soon to be Farmingdale institution. Nunzi’s seeks to enchant young and old alike by capturing a fresh, contemporary, and sleek look, with nods to the glamour and romance of classic Italian meals.
For more information, please visit nunzis1274.com, and on Instagram at @nunzisfarmingdale.
Norah Lawlor
Lawlor Media Group, Inc.
+12129661917 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn