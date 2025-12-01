Thomas J Henry Logo Event Flyer Pitbull vs. Roach (Image credit: Thomas J Henry)

San Antonio’s Frost Bank Center to Host Explosive Cruz vs. Roach Title Fight Live on Amazon Prime

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Celebrity attorney and philanthropist Thomas J. Henry is proud to announce his official sponsorship of the highly anticipated boxing match between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach, set for Saturday, December 6th, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.This major event brings together two of boxing’s most electrifying talents in a battle that is expected to draw fans from across the nation. With San Antonio hosting the showdown, the fight is poised to be one of South Texas’s premier sporting events of the year and will be available live on Amazon Prime Video Pay-Per-View.With national eyes on San Antonio, the event marks another high-caliber production Henry is bringing to the region, one that could have belonged to another city.“I’m committed to bringing the best events to South Texas. Events that both energize our community and put this region on the national map,” said Thomas J. Henry. “But this is just the beginning. We’re raising the bar for what entertainment in South Texas looks like.”The Cruz vs Roach fight is expected to pack the Frost Bank Center with thousands of fans and inject millions into the local economy. Hotels, restaurants, and businesses in San Antonio are gearing up for the influx. The atmosphere will be electric and the stakes high. South Texas is now a destination for world-class sports and entertainment.The opportunity and message is clear: this is more than a sporting event, it is a cultural moment. A moment that could have belonged to another city.But the message going forward is even clearer: do not miss the next one.FAQ1. What is the event being sponsored by Thomas J. Henry?Thomas J. Henry is the official sponsor of the highly anticipated boxing match between Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz and Lamont Roach, scheduled for Saturday, December 6th, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.2. Who are the fighters in this matchup?● Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz - Known for his aggressive, high-energy style, Cruz is one of boxing’s rising stars.● Lamont Roach - A talented and skilled fighter with a strong following and proven track record.3. Why is this event significant for South Texas?This is one of the biggest boxing events ever hosted in South Texas. Thomas J. Henry’s involvement underscores a larger effort to bring world-class entertainment and sporting events to the region, elevating its national profile. To learn more about his community involvement, visit the Thomas J. Henry Center for Philanthropy website.4. Where can I find more about Thomas J. Henry and his work?● Visit Thomas J. Henry Law’s official website to explore the firm’s history, practice areas, and client testimonials.● Read his biography, career accomplishments, and the vision behind one of the largest● personal injury firms in Texas.● Review recent results secured by the firm.About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animals, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

