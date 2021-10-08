Two Reeves County Overpasses To Get Repairs

REEVES COUNTY – A bridge project to upgrade metal beam guard fence and make repairs to two bridges in Reeves County is scheduled to start the week of Oct. 18, 2021.

One bridge is on Interstate 20 at Billingslea Draw near Toyah. The second bridge is on Interstate 10 at KC Draw a few miles east of FM 3078.

Work will start on I-20 at Billingslea Draw. That portion will take about three months. Work will then move to I-10 at KC Draw. That portion will likely start in January and take approximately three months as well.

Lane closures will be needed at times when work is being done. Motorists are asked to obey all warning signs and to slow down in work zones.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

SCR Construction of Richmond, Texas, won the project with a low bid of $983,847.

