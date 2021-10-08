Submit Release
News Search

There were 603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,904 in the last 365 days.

Two Reeves County Overpasses To Get Repairs

REEVES COUNTY – A bridge project to upgrade metal beam guard fence and make repairs to two bridges in Reeves County is scheduled to start the week of Oct. 18, 2021.

One bridge is on Interstate 20 at Billingslea Draw near Toyah. The second bridge is on Interstate 10 at KC Draw a few miles east of FM 3078.

Work will start on I-20 at Billingslea Draw. That portion will take about three months. Work will then move to I-10 at KC Draw. That portion will likely start in January and take approximately three months as well. 

Lane closures will be needed at times when work is being done. Motorists are asked to obey all warning signs and to slow down in work zones.

The project is scheduled to be completed in early 2022.

SCR Construction of Richmond, Texas, won the project with a low bid of $983,847.

Follow @TxDOTOdessa on Twitter for updates. You can also subscribe to the district’s email traffic alerts by emailing Gene Powell.

You just read:

Two Reeves County Overpasses To Get Repairs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.