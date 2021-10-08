Business Owners Send Message of Encouragement to Florida 1st Lady
Due Amici 'Pink' Sauce Sponsors NASCAR to Wish Casey DeSantis a Speedy Recovery
We’ve all been impacted by cancer in one way or another.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Tampa Bay-made Due Amici Sauces is taking their ‘Pink’ brand of spaghetti sauce to a national audience on Saturday as their logo rounds the race course on the hood of Alex Labbe’s No. 36 Chevy Camaro at the Drive for the Cure 250 in Charlotte. Due Amici sauces began in a small, family-owned pizza shop in Tampa’s historic Ybor City entertainment district, but their small company has a big message intended for Florida’s First Lady as cars begin buzzing around the Charlotte Motor Speedway for this Xfinity Series race. The Number 36 car’s hood will be adorned with their special pink logo while the car’s window strut will carry a heart-felt message of encouragement aimed at Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis. Labbe’s car, along with two others, bear a distinctive pink ribbon topped with “Casey DeSantis” as these local business people wanted to encourage the young mother of three!
— Charles Broadhurst
Several other teams, including the No. 92 Chevy Camaro driven by Josh Williams and the No. 90 car owned by DGM Racing of Winter Haven have joined in at the urging of American Media Group in Tampa who helped Due Amici coordinate this special outreach effort. “We’ve all been impacted by cancer in one way or another. The owners of Due Amici are no different than anyone else in that regard, but their need to share a message of hope compelled them to encourage this young mother in her battle that recently became public,” said Charles Broadhurst of AMG. The founder of Due Amici lost his own mother to cancer and his wife continues a private battle herself, so it’s a deeply personal mission to bring awareness and hopefully spur more research dollars in hopes of one day eradicating this terrible disease.
About Due Amici Sauces - A family-founded & owned company with sauces manufactured in Tampa Bay, Due Amici Sauces is a fast-growing company with products on shelves in retailers across the US. They pride themselves on using only the freshest ingredients to produce a superior product.
About American Media Group (AMG) - Located in Tampa, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at https://amgsport.com/
