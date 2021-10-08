Record Stadium Attendance and Remarkable Partnership with Microbe Formulas Set the Stage for Boise State Game

Meridian Health Company Partners with BSU Football to Promote Mission of 'People First'

MERIDIAN, ID, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boise State University (BSU) set a record for attendance at Albertsons Stadium this past weekend with 37,426 fans present. Local Meridian company Microbe Formulas was a fan zone sponsor for the October 2nd Homecoming football game against Nevada on Saturday afternoon.

Homecoming festivities included a parade, reunions, and a game day on the blue against the Nevada Wolf Pack. During the Homecoming celebration, Microbe Formulas team members were onsite passing out over 200 t-shirts and enthusiastically sharing their company mission of restoring hope and health through all-natural products.

The company also provided an eye-catching photo booth sporting lettering that spelled out “Game Day’’ on a backdrop made of greenery and a Bronco-colored balloon arch. They invited fans to snap a photo with their loved ones and post it on social media tagging @microbeformulas on Instagram or Facebook.

When being interviewed for a highlight video, Cody Gougler, Senior Associate Athletic Director for BSU, shares, “Microbe is a great fit for partnering with Boise State Athletics. They are a very successful company within the Boise region. When we talk about having partners here at Boise State Athletics, one thing that is very important to us is that we are involved in our community. Microbe Formulas is invested in that same mission. And beyond that, putting people first is one of their main core values, which is very important to us within the Bronco family.”

Shawnda Huffman, Vice President of Communications for Microbe, shares, “Although the outcome of the game was not what we hoped, I was in awe at the amount of school spirit that filled the fan zone area. This fan base is truly unmatched! And teaching people about the life-changing products Microbe has to offer is always inspiring.”

Many Boise State fans recognized Microbe from their earlier “Yay! I Pooped Today” billboard campaign to raise gut health awareness. Microbe has also recently sponsored the Boise Hawks baseball team, as well as local community events like the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic.

“We are very happy to be partnered with Microbe Formulas because we know we are going to win together,” adds Gougler.

To check out Microbe’s fan zone highlight video at the Boise State Homecoming game, please go here.

About Microbe Formulas: Microbe Formulas is a wellness company that believes a “healthy microbiome is a healthy you.” This starts with opening drainage pathways, supporting energy at the mitochondrial level, and detoxing unwanted substances. Their core values are front and center in the company mission: “Creating solutions that work is what we do. Restoring hope and health is who we are.” To learn more about Microbe Formulas, visit their website at microbeformulas.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Caylie Shelton, Public Relations Manager for Microbe Formulas, at caylie.shelton@microbeformulas.com.

