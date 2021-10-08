Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,949 in the last 365 days.

Ruby Bloome Gifts is launching her third collection

Three pieces of embroidered and beaded felt each depicting a girl by a river under moonlight.

Hand embroidered and beaded felt work from the La Luna Collection

3 circular brooches with crescent moon overlay handmade in felt

Beautifully handmade moon brooches

dark purple bookmark with a moon phase design inscribed with a moon inspired poem reading, "It's power is undeniable, pushing and pulling the tides as it orbits. Forever present yet in constant transformation. Opposing principles of change and consistency

All Ruby Bloome Gifts are accompanied by a bookmark fitting the theme of each collection.

Entitled La Luna, this collection is sure to move you like the tide.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruby Bloome Gifts is about to launch her third collection. Entitled La Luna, this one a kind works of art use handmade felt, embroidery, and beadwork to create truly stunning home décor and jewelry. And with a wide range of pieces in terms of detail and price everyone is set to find the perfect gift for the ones they love.

All Ruby Bloome Gifts are created in celebration of the verdancy and vibrancy of the natural world but this collection pushes beyond the expected, reminding us that the world is full of many things, not all of them full of life. Featuring the moon and it's many phases, La Luna celebrates the contrast of light and darkness, the space between life and death, and the balance of change and consistency. This collection stands as a reminder that we are all extraordinary contradictions and that is a beautiful thing.

You can check out Ruby Bloome Gifts other work on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/rubybloomegifts/

Find her on Facebook and Instagram @rubybloomegifts and sign up to her mailing list at https://app.ohwo.com/lists/je294rfg4dcf/subscribe to be among the first to know the moment her new collection is released and get a 20% discount code.

Kristin Noakes
Ruby Bloome Gifts
+1 514-265-2634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Ruby Bloome Gifts is launching her third collection

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Social Media, Textiles & Fabric Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.