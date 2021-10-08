Ruby Bloome Gifts is launching her third collection
Entitled La Luna, this collection is sure to move you like the tide.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruby Bloome Gifts is about to launch her third collection. Entitled La Luna, this one a kind works of art use handmade felt, embroidery, and beadwork to create truly stunning home décor and jewelry. And with a wide range of pieces in terms of detail and price everyone is set to find the perfect gift for the ones they love.
All Ruby Bloome Gifts are created in celebration of the verdancy and vibrancy of the natural world but this collection pushes beyond the expected, reminding us that the world is full of many things, not all of them full of life. Featuring the moon and it's many phases, La Luna celebrates the contrast of light and darkness, the space between life and death, and the balance of change and consistency. This collection stands as a reminder that we are all extraordinary contradictions and that is a beautiful thing.
You can check out Ruby Bloome Gifts other work on Etsy at https://www.etsy.com/shop/rubybloomegifts/
Find her on Facebook and Instagram @rubybloomegifts and sign up to her mailing list at https://app.ohwo.com/lists/je294rfg4dcf/subscribe to be among the first to know the moment her new collection is released and get a 20% discount code.
Kristin Noakes
Ruby Bloome Gifts
+1 514-265-2634
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook