Ruby Bloome is releasing a limited edition brooch in celebration of Mothers everywhere
The yellow felt rose brooch will be available only until May 9th, 2021 and it is sure to be a best seller.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow roses symbolize close friendship and adoration, rather than romantic love, making these big, bright yellow blooms the perfect muse for Mother's Day.
To show appreciation to all the hardworking moms out there, Ruby Bloome is adding another flower to the Spring Collection. The yellow rose statement brooch is a beautiful tribute to moms everywhere and a great gift idea for all the mama bears in your life, including yourself.
Handmade in small batches, using quality wool felt, embroidery thread, and seed beads so that your gift is always well crafted and unique.
All Ruby Bloome products are accompanied by full colour, double sided bookmarks, featuring original artwork and a touching message, so that your gift always leaves a lasting sentiment and your love can be felt for years to come.
Availlable now until Mother's Day at https://www.etsy.com/shop/rubybloomegifts/
