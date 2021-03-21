Spring Time Salutations - Ruby Bloome's latest collection has arrived just in time to celebrate the season.
Handmade, felt, Hibiscus flower Spring wreaths with accompanying statement brooches
Handmade, felt, jasmine inspired Spring wreaths with accompanying statement brooch
Handmade, felt, Calla Lily inspired Spring wreaths with accompanying statement brooch.
Ruby Bloome is celebrating Spring with yellow flower inspired gifts, featuring felt brooches and our signature, hexagon, frame wall hangings.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hibiscus flowers symbolize good fortune. Their large brilliant blooms are sure to brighten your day, so that you can welcome Spring with a sense of joyful abundance.
Jasmine Flowers symbolize connection. They embodies friendship and the bursting forth nature of Spring, so that you can celebrate the sunshine while remembering those that kept you warm through the winter.
Calla Lilies symbolize resilience and grace under pressure. They are a reminder of your strength, so that you can fill your life yourself with quiet resolve.
Spring Salutations is inspired by yellow flowers and features, handmade, felt, statement brooches and charming Spring wreaths with wooden, hexagon frames. This collection is bursting with sunshine and joy, and we want to help you spread it around.
Join us this Spring to celebrate new beginning, close friendships, good luck charms, and our strength to weather the storm.
Ruby Bloome strives to create gifts that you love to give, to inspire connections where there were none and to create a kinder, more caring world for all of us to thrive on.
