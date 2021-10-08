Broadway Bridge scheduled for inspection Oct. 13 in Minot

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is scheduled to inspect the Broadway Bridge on U.S. Highway 83 in Minot Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The inspection will take place from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The speed limit will be reduced throughout the work zone and short delays are expected. North and southbound traffic will be reduced to single lanes from First Avenue Southwest to Fourth Avenue Northwest.

The NDDOT would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.