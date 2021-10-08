TRAFFIC ALERT 89 SB X14 SOUTH BURLINGTON

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Williston

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I-89 SB at X14, the left lane is closed for roadwork. Traffic is at a standstill and backed up to X15 at this time.

This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully