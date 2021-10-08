TRAFFIC ALERT 89 SB X14 SOUTH BURLINGTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
I-89 SB at X14, the left lane is closed for roadwork. Traffic is at a standstill and backed up to X15 at this time.
This is expected to last until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, and please seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully
Brittany A. Wood
Emergency Communications Dispatcher I
VSP Williston PSAP
2777 Saint George Rd
Williston, VT 05495
O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173