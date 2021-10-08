FLHSMV Announces Redesign of Florida Gulf Coast University Specialty License Plate

October 8, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is pleased to announce that the Florida Gulf Coast University specialty license plate has been redesigned. The newly redesigned plate is now available at all tax collector offices and license plate agencies across the state.

As of September 1, 2021, there were 1,673 valid registrations of the Florida Gulf Coast University specialty license plate.

Floridians interested in purchasing the new Florida Gulf Coast University plate are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency. A list of locations can be found online at flhsmv.gov/locations. There will be a $25 specialty plate fee in addition to other registration fees. The revenue collected annually from the sale of this plate is allocated to the university for academic enhancement, including scholarships.

The Florida Gulf Coast University specialty license plate was enacted by the Florida Legislature in 1996. This is the first redesign of the plate. More information on specialty license plates in Florida can be found on the department’s website.

