Submit Release
News Search

There were 642 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,955 in the last 365 days.

Vaccine Mandate to Include Staff in OMH & OPWDD Hospital Settings

The vaccine requirement that went into effect on September 27 applied only to covered personnel at facilities regulated by the Department of Health, including all hospitals and nursing homes. On October 7, the vaccine requirement will take effect for covered personnel at additional facilities regulated by the Department of Health, including adult care facilities, home health agencies, long term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, hospice care, and diagnostic and treatment centers.

This new requirement, established within OMH and OPWDD agency regulations, will apply to all individuals working at the psychiatric hospitals in the OMH network, as well as those working at the specialty hospital certified by OPWDD.  

Governor Hochul plans to continue expanding the vaccine requirement into the human service and mental hygiene care settings in the coming weeks, while also taking necessary steps to ensure staffing levels continue to be appropriate across those service systems.

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "Many of the people OMH serves have underlying medical conditions that make them far more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective and will protect our patients and employees as well as our families and communities. I urge everyone to get the vaccine and I applaud Governor Hochul for extending the mandate."

You just read:

Vaccine Mandate to Include Staff in OMH & OPWDD Hospital Settings

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.