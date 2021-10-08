Vaccine Mandate to Include Staff in OMH & OPWDD Hospital Settings

The vaccine requirement that went into effect on September 27 applied only to covered personnel at facilities regulated by the Department of Health, including all hospitals and nursing homes. On October 7, the vaccine requirement will take effect for covered personnel at additional facilities regulated by the Department of Health, including adult care facilities, home health agencies, long term home health care programs, AIDS home care programs, hospice care, and diagnostic and treatment centers.

This new requirement, established within OMH and OPWDD agency regulations, will apply to all individuals working at the psychiatric hospitals in the OMH network, as well as those working at the specialty hospital certified by OPWDD.

Governor Hochul plans to continue expanding the vaccine requirement into the human service and mental hygiene care settings in the coming weeks, while also taking necessary steps to ensure staffing levels continue to be appropriate across those service systems.

OMH Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, "Many of the people OMH serves have underlying medical conditions that make them far more vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus. The vaccine has proven to be safe and effective and will protect our patients and employees as well as our families and communities. I urge everyone to get the vaccine and I applaud Governor Hochul for extending the mandate."