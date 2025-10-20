NEW EPISODE - Accessing Life Podcast: Finding Work & Meeting NYS...

"Any employer that's coming to the DREAM Symposium event knows the value of hiring a person with a disability and wants to do so." - Kim Hill Ridley, New York State's Chief Disability Officer talking about the DREAM Symposium coming up on October 28 and 29.

Many great employees are people with disabilities. Unfortunately, getting a job remains a dream for too many qualified people with disabilities. On this episode of Accessing Life, Chester and BJ talk to New York’s Chief Disability Officer Kim Hill Ridley about an event her office puts on called the DREAM Symposium, happening October 28 and October 29. The DREAM event helps people with disabilities enter and navigate the workforce. A link to register for this free event is in the comments. Chester and BJ also talk to Kim about other ways the Chief Disability Office works to help people with disabilities live richer lives.

Guest: