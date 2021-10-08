Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s Crystaland Christmas Parade Returns
As a chamber, we are thrilled to be able to do this for our community, the businesses, and the tourists. It is a great event that gets you into the Christmas season,”CRYSTAL BEACH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrate Christmas coastal style with the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce’s Crystaland Christmas Parade. The family fun event will be spreading Christmas cheer on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 6:00 PM. Golf Carts, UTVs, and other vehicles will be decked out with Christmas lights, tinsel, holiday tunes, and yuletide décor as they parade on the beach. The Parade route begins at the Courthouse Annex Building next to the Crystal Beach Fire Department, 930 Noble Carl Drive. Then, the route will travel down Crystal Beach Road, turn left at the beach before making its way back to the fire station. “As a chamber, we are thrilled to be able to do this for our community, the businesses, and the tourists. It is a great event that gets you into the Christmas season,” said Sharon McCurdy, Vice President of the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber.
As part of the holiday festivities, homes and businesses will be judged on their Christmas Lighting displays. From lighted candy canes to nativity scenes, parade and lighting contest entries go all out to show their Christmas spirit. Judges will be determining the winners of the lighting contest on Friday night before the parade. Trophies will be awarded to both the top three parade entries and lighting entries.
After the parade, a visit with Santa Claus is scheduled. Children will be able to get their picture with the jolly guest and will be given a gift. In addition, hot dogs, cookies, and drinks will be served by the Lighthouse Krewe.
The Bolivar Peninsula is a great place to spend the holidays. Contact the Bolivar Peninsula Chamber of Commerce for more information on the parade, lighting contest, or visiting Bolivar Peninsula at 409-684-5940. See you at the parade!
