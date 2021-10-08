Submit Release
Grants Management System (GMS) Final Reimbursement Request Due Date Reminder

Public School Districts, ESUs and Postsecondary  Schools

Due Dates to “create” and “submit” 2020-2021 Final Reimbursement Request in GMS are as follows:

September 1, 2021

  • 2020-2021 Perkins Consolidated-6720
  • 2020-2021 Perkins Post Secondary-6701
  • 2020-2021 Perkins reVISION Action-6741
  • 2020-2021 Perkins Secondary-6700

October 15, 2021

  • 2020-2021 IDEA Consolidated Application IDEA Part B-619-Preschool-6406 IDEA Part-B-611 EP-6408 IDEA CEIS-6411 IDEA Non-Public- 6412
  • 2020-2021 – Support Services – Flex Funding – Below Age 5 -1195
  • 2020-2021 – Support Services- Flex Funding – School Age – 1125

November 15, 2021

  • 2020-2021 21st CCLC Continuation Grant-6968
  • 2020-2021 CCLC First Time Grant-6968
  • 2020-2021 McKinney-Vento Homeless Competitive Grant-6991
  • 2020-2021 Migrant-Title IC-6915
  • 2020-2021 SPED Planning Region Team Grant-6416
  • 2020-2021 ESSA Consolidated – 6201 Title I-6200 Title ID – N or D – 6230 Title II-A – 6310 Title III-EL-6925 Title III – Immigration Education – 6926 TitleIV-A-SSAE – Formula-6969
  • 2020-2021 Title I-Support for Improvement-6212
  • 2020-2021 Title ID-Stage Agency Neglect or Delinquent-6001

December 31, 2021

  • 2020-2021 Early Childhood Education Grant Program-3540
  • 2020-2021 Early Childhood Endowment Grant-3540

The system will prevent a user from creating a “final” if a pending RR is in submitted status.  If you get this message, NDE suggests submitting a RR by not marking it” final”.  NDE will return the RR upon review to have it modified to a final.  Doing so will prevent your district from late submission.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the appropriate NDE Financial Services staff member at https://www.education.ne.gov/gms2/index.html

